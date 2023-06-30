T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

