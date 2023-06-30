HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 2,525 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

