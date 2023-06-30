StockNews.com Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a top pick rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.32.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

