TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

