Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $51.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $989.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

