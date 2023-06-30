TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,875 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

