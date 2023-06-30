Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

