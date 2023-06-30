TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

