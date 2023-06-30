Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.86 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

