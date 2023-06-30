Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBUS opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

