Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $862.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

