Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $104,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

