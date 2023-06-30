Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $483.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

