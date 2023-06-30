Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

