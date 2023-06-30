Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.