Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 111,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.