Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,205 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

