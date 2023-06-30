Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,500 Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

