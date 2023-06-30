Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,125 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.91.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

