Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 33.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $87.21 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.