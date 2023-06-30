Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.72 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $452.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

