MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.