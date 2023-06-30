Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

