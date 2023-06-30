Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

