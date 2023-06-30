3,750 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,983 shares of company stock worth $11,954,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

