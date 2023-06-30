972 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $428.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

