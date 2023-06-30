Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after buying an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 240,239 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

