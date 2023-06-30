Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,559,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $57.38 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

