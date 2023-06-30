Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

