Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 923.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 399,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo's had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo's Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

