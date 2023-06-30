Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.