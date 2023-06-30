Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,524 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Featured Articles

