Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

