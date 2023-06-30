TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC Company Profile

Shares of FTI stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.