Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

