The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

