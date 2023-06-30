MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

