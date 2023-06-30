Xponance Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $185.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

