Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$176.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.68 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

