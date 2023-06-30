Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

