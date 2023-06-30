Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

