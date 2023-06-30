Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.