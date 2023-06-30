Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,729,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,702 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

