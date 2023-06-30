Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

