Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

