Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 12,980 BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

