Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

