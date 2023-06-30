Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $404,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $490.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.59 and a fifty-two week high of $497.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

