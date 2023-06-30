Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $191,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

