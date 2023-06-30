Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,003 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

